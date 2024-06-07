Vanna White Gets Emotional in Pat Sajak Farewell Video Ahead of Final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode

Famed television host Pat Sajak has been hosting the late-night television game show Wheel of Fortune since 1981. But after appearing in living rooms across the country for more than four decades, Sajak is saying farewell to the game show.

Vana White is Sajak’s assistant on the television show. And after joining and working with the Wheel of Fortune host just one year after his debut, White and Sajak’s names have become synonymous with each other.

Vanna White Pens Emotional Farewell to Pat Sajak

Ahead of his final episode hosting the program, White penned a heartfelt letter to the game show host.

“I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m going to try,” White said.

“Eight-thousand episodes went by like that,” she says “When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable, and made me so confident, Pat. Made me who I am. You really did.”

After 41 years in the role, it won’t be an easy task replacing Pat Sajak. And it will be an even more difficult task to navigate the transition for the next host. Luckily for fans of the show, Sajak will play the role of consultant for the next few seasons.

New ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Excited to Get Started

Sajak will be succeeded by famed television host Ryan Seacrest. When asked about his new role, Seacrest showed his excitement about bringing a fresh perspective. However, he doesn’t want to tamper too much with a model that has proven to be successful.

“With this game show, it’s such a success and has been for generations. You don’t mess with it, just don’t mess with it. Just get out of the way, say ‘Good evening’ and let’s play,” Seacrest said to PEOPLE.

“I think I have so much adrenaline rushing through my body. Excitement is the word because it’s such a phenomenal show. I’ve been a fan. I grew up watching the show. and I can’t wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak.”

Seacrest is also excited that he gets to work with Vana White.

“Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I have been very excited to work with her,” he added.