Ozzy Osbourne Weighs in on T-Pain’s ‘War Pigs’ Cover

Giving credit where credit is due, Ozzy Osbourne praises T-Pain’s epic cover of Black Sabbath’s hit track War Pigs.

On Wed., Jan. 10, Osbourne took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate T-Pain’s Dec. 2023 performance. “This is the best cover of War Pigs ever,” he wrote. “Why didn’t you guys call me?”

T-Pain quickly responds to Ozzy Osbourne by declaring, “You’re always invited. Top of the list, every time!! Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from the greatness himself.”

T-Pain also re-posted Osbourne’s comment and wrote, “First thing I said was ‘wow’. This is an hour and the greatest form of validation. Thank you, brother Ozzy Osbourne.”

T-Pain’s War Pigs is on the musician’s cover album On Top of the Covers, which is slated to be released in March 2023. Along the covers on the album include T-Pain’s rendition of Don’t Stop Believin’ and Sam Smith’s Stay With Me.”

In a statement, T-Pain said the cover album was years in the making. “It got put on hold for a bit,” he explained. “But now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment.”

T-Pain then said that the cover album is something he’s felt strongly about for a long time. “These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a cover album,” he pointed out. “And that is what I think is cool about it.”

T-Pain showed off his cover talents while being a contestant on Fox’s The Masked Singer in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne recently announced he has had seven surgeries in five years. He spoke to his wife Sharon along with children Jack and Kelly about his health woes during a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast.

“I’m not seeing so many doctors anymore,” he explained. “Now I’ve got Parkinson’s [disease], I have to see the Parkinson’s doctor. But I’m not having surgery.”

Also speaking about his latest surgery, which was done in Sept. 2023, Ozzy Osbourne shared, “When I came out of surgery, I said to Sharon, ‘Whatever I’m gonna be at right now that’s it. I can’t have any more surgery.’ I had seven surgeries in five years.”

Osbourne further pointed out that he’s been dealing with a slow recovery. “I’m not as young as I used to be, so the recovery [from] anything [takes longer].”

In regards to any onstage gigs for 2024, Ozzy Osbourne added, “I’m gonna try my hardest to get well enough to do a few gigs.”