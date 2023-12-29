ozzy-osbourne-speaks-out-following-viral-death-hoax

Following Ozzy Osbourne’s latest viral death hoax, the Prince of Darkness is speaking out about the incident.

In the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, Ozzy confirmed that he is, in fact, still alive. “I’m not dead,” he declared. “I’m not going any-f—ing-where. And I’m gonna go up and do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway.”

Ozzy Osbourne stated a YouTube called Celebrities Who Died Today had a picture of him. This sparked the latest death rumor. “I go, ‘I’m not dead. I’m not really dead … Just a little flesh wound,’” he explained, quoting Monty Python and the Holy Grail. “It’s a bit f—ing much, isn’t it?”

Kelly Osbourne also described the rumors as being “really rude” while Ozzy said it was a clickbait video strategically designed to avoid any potential lawsuits. “What they do is, they kind of say you’re dead-ish,” he shared. “It’s kind of weird the way they word it.”

Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, referred to the video creators as “sick f—ers” while the rock icon’s son offered up some funeral ideas. “We’ll do the Viking burial,” he declared. “I’ll shoot a flaming arrow on your raft.”

According to PEOPLE, the latest death hoax occurred as Ozzy endured numerous health issues. Earlier this year, the rocker had to cancel shows and quit touring due to a spinal injury. He first struggled with the injury after having surgery in 2019 due to a fall. The medical emergency aggravated previous damage to his neck and back from an ATV accident in 2003. Along with the injury, Ozzy had three more surgeries and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy Osbourne Says He ‘Will’ Perform Again If Possible

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, Ozzy Osbourn spoke about his goals to perform once again while battling his health issues.

“But it’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life,” he said about not performing. “At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really p—-ed off with myself, the doctors and the world. But as time has gone on, I’ve just gone, ‘Well, maybe I’ve just got to accept that fact.’”

Ozzy added that while he’s taking everything one day at a time, he’s not going to get up on stage and do a “half-hearted” performance for sympathy. “What’s the f—ing point in that? I’m not going up there in a fucking wheelchair. I’ve seen Phil Collins perform recently, and he’s got virtually the same problems as me. He gets up there in a wheelchair! But I couldn’t do that.”