One Direction Singer Liam Payne ‘Jumped From the Balcony’ to His Death, Authorities Confirm

Local authorities confirmed that former One Direction star Liam Payne “jumped from the balcony” of his hotel room, leading to his death.

The 31-year-old singer “jumped from the balcony of his third-floor room” at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, according to a statement from Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, per Us Weekly.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. regarding an “aggressive man who may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Policicchio added.

The Casasur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. Liam Payne tragically died falling from the 3rd floor of this hotel earlier this evening. This is the back of the hotel – the swimming pool not far from the rooms and the balconies. RIP Liam Payne. Don't do drugs kids. #liampayne #rip pic.twitter.com/jsklAA7bpq — Ezekiel's Thoughts 💭 (@ezekielthinks00) October 16, 2024

Several witnesses reported that Liam Payne fell to his death from the fourth floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Prior to this incident, the singer was also said to have smashed a laptop before being escorted back to his room shortly before his passing.

Liam Payne’s Toxicology Report is Still Pending

The preliminary autopsy of the former One Direction member indicated that he died from multiple injuries. These included both internal and external hemorrhage, according to documents obtained by Us. A toxicology report is still pending.

Liam Payne performing in 2015. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Before his death, Payne disclosed struggles with alcohol and prescription drug addictions, which contributed to severe suicidal thoughts. Recently, reports emerged that his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, claimed he ended their relationship after requesting an abortion. Her attorneys reportedly sought to prevent him from contacting her.

One Direction was formed in 2010. This followed their appearance on X Factor, featuring Liam Payne as one of the five young men who comprised the emerging boyband. The group also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson.

Following the band’s breakup in 2015, Payne launched a solo career. He released the hit single “Strip That Down” in 2017, followed by his album LP1 two years later.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey. He shared the child with his ex-partner and Girls Aloud bandmate, Cheryl Cole.