‘One Day At A Time’ Star Addresses Incestuous Relationship With Dad

In a candid conversation on Chynna Phillips Baldwin’s YouTube channel, One Day at a Time star Mackenzie Phillips recalled the painful details of the decade-long incestuous relationship she had with her late father, John Phillips, the frontman of the iconic band, the Mamas & the Papas.

Now 64, Mackenzie spoke openly about the complexities of her relationship with her father, acknowledging his genius while also shedding light on his “very, very dark side.” This revelation echoes her 2011 memoir, High On Arrival, where she first detailed the abusive affair, as reported by Page Six.

During the discussion, Mackenzie and Chynna reflected on the unpredictability of their father, describing him as “something else.” Despite facing criticism for holding forgiveness in her heart, Mackenzie emphasized that forgiveness is a personal journey for herself, not an endorsement of her father’s actions.

“Forgiving doesn’t mean I co-sign or agree with what I’m forgiving you for — or him for,” Mackenzie told Chynna.

“It’s very complicated. It’s very, very complicated,” she added. “And yet, I am at peace,” she added.

The substance abuse counselor, who underwent rehab numerous times before achieving sobriety, stressed that forgiveness does not equate to agreement with the actions being forgiven. The intricacies of forgiveness, as Mackenzie described, are complicated, but she expressed that she has come to terms with her past.

Acknowledging the strained family dynamics caused by her revelations, Mackenzie revealed that she and Chynna eventually reconciled. Chynna, in turn, expressed her support for Mackenzie for sharing her painful story.

One Of Hollywood’s “Most Dysfunctional” Families

The conversation also touched upon the family’s dysfunction, with Chynna noting that they are among the “most dysfunctional Hollywood families.” The complexity of their family history is further underscored by recent events, including half-sister Bijou Phillips’ divorce from Danny Masterson, a prominent figure in the Church of Scientology and a convicted rapist.

In Mackenzie’s memoir, she disclosed that her father first assaulted her the night before her wedding at the age of 19. John Phillips passed away in March 2001.