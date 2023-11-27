Ashton Kutcher Breaks Silence With Thanksgiving Message After Danny Masterson Controversy

Ashton Kutcher has broken his silence after he and his wife, Mila Kunis, contacted Danny Masterson during his rape trial.

In September 2023, word spread that Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, wrote character letters for their former That 70’s Show costar Danny Masterson during his rape trial. Since the news broke, the actor has been quiet on social media—all until Thanksgiving morning.

As reported by PopCulture, Kutcher took to Twitter on Thanksgiving and wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Happy Thanksgiving. In addition to life, love, health, & friendship. This year let’s acknowledge being present. Being present isn’t responding and reacting to every inbound stimulus. It’s experiencing, then having the wherewithal to not react. Digest, feel, learn, take… — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 23, 2023

He continued, “In addition to life, love, health & friendship. This year let’s acknowledge being present. Being present isn’t responding and reacting to every inbound stimulus. It’s experiencing, then having the wherewithal to not react. Digest, feel, learn, take inventory, & square this new experience with past experiences.”

Kutcher’s post seemingly acknowledges the backlash he and Kunis received after their Instagram apology video regarding supporting Masterson.

“Create a refined perspective to live with until something else refines it further. That’s being present. I’m Thankful for ‘No comment’, thankful for learning, thankful for listening. Thankful for sharing this life with you.”

Masterson, 47, was given 30 years to life in prison on September 7. Kunis and Kutcher were among 50 other individuals who wrote letters to the judge expressing their support for Masterson before his sentencing.

The “Cringy” Detail In The Kutcher-Kunis Apology Video

In the couple’s apology video, Kutcher explained that both he and Kunis were “aware of the pain” that had been caused by the letters.

Kutcher continued, “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling. They were intended for the judge to read and not undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way.”

cannot believe Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis used the same background for their shitty Danny Masterson apology video that they had in their 'Imagine' parody on The Boys https://t.co/tnIyXwOSQW pic.twitter.com/crJimY2Nar — tote bag (@LilRichardNixon) September 9, 2023

Critics couldn’t help but notice one strange detail in the video—the filming location. In the video, Kutcher and Kunis are seen sitting alongside a wooden fence. Several critics pointed out that the same background was used in science recorded for the couple’s part in a parody of Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video for the Amazon series, The Boys.

The filming location caused viewers to doubt the sincerity of Kutcher and Kunis’ apology.

At this time, it is unknown if Kutcher will continue his social media silence following his holiday post.