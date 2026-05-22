‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Member Alarms Family and Fans With Worrying Behavior

A recent livestream from a cast member of the Discovery reality TV show Alaskan Bush People disturbed onlookers. The incident has led to reports on why his family allegedly cut ties with him.

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Matt Brown, who stepped back from Alaskan Bush People in 2019, has since gained a modest YouTube following with his candid live streams and video blogs. However, according to TMZ, the former reality TV personality streamed footage of himself earlier this week, while he was “nude and allegedly intoxicated.”

Per the outlet, Brown streamed himself as he explored a public park in Washington, allegedly rambling in a disjointed, alarming way. TMZ also added that Brown was brandishing a firearm during certain points of the footage.

In the wake of the troubling footage, alleged sources close to the Brown family told TMZ that most of them cut ties with Matt about five years ago. Sources claimed that the late patriarch, Billy Brown, decided the family could no longer support Matt due to his ongoing struggles with alcohol. While his mother, Ami Brown, was reportedly hesitant to cut ties, Matt’s siblings eventually convinced her to distance herself.

Matt Brown on ‘Alaskan Bush People.’ (Image via YouTube/Discovery)

Sources told TMZ that the family had been concerned about Matt’s behavior long before Billy Brown’s death in 2021 and that the separation was necessary for their safety and public image. The outlet also added that Gabe Brown is the only family member who still has rare contact with Matt.

Matt’s struggles with alcohol were reportedly well known. Family sources told TMZ that Matt was considered “too toxic” for the Alaskan Bush People brand. The sources claimed they were fearful of Matt when he drinks, as he could spiral into paranoia.

Fans Voice Their Concern for Seemingly Struggling ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Member

Meanwhile, a recent livestream posted by Matt featured him casually smoking and taking off his shirt, shoes, and socks while conversing with fans in the comments. The stream seemed to cut off abruptly. The post is filled with comments from concerned fans.

“You’re not Matt when you’re under the influence. Even your physical body is changing. Hope you come back, Matt,’ one concerned fan wrote. “You are lost, Matt. Time to warrior up, honor your ancestors, and smarten the hell up. Combat boots don’t matter if the soldier walking in them can’t stand up straight or think right,” another onlooker added.

Alaskan Bush People is a reality TV show that follows the Brown family as they try to survive in the remote wilderness. The series premiered on the Discovery Channel in May 2014 and has aired 14 seasons. The most recent season dropped in 2022.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.