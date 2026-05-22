big-concert-with-rock-and-country-legends-canceled

Fans are reeling after a legendary rock band and veteran country star had to abruptly pull the plug on a big tour date.

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ZZ Top and Dwight Yoakam’s “Dos Amigos Tour” was forced to cancel their May 21 show in Lynchburg, Virginia.

In a press release on Instagram, concert organizers announced that the “scheduled concert featuring legendary rock icons ZZ Top and country music star Dwight Yoakam at the Lynchburg Amphitheater at Riverfront Park has been cancelled. They added that the cancellation was “in direct response to a forecast of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms expected to move through the Lynchburg area on May 21, 2026, presenting unacceptable safety risks for concertgoers, artists, and production crew alike.”

After “careful monitoring of the weather forecast” and discussions with the venue and local authorities, organizers explained that “it became clear that weather conditions would significantly impact the show experience and could ultimately prevent the event from taking place safely.”

“The safety of our fans, artists, crews, and staff must always come first,” they added, noting that the decision was “made out of an abundance of caution due to the potential for severe weather conditions.”

“We deeply regret the disappointment this causes for fans,” organizers added, thanking “ZZ Top, Dwight Yoakam, and their teams for their partnership and cooperation.”

“Ticket purchasers will receive additional information regarding refund options via the email address associated with their order,” they concluded.

Of course, the comments section to the announcement was full of disappointed fans of the rock and country legends. Many were also left speculating as to why the show wasn’t rescheduled.

“Low ticket sales or they would have rescheduled it,” one top comment read. “No reschedule date or anything?!” another upset fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Yoakam took to Instagram to acknowledge the Lynchburg show getting canceled, as well as more upcoming dates getting rescheduled.

“Also, due to potentially negative weather, the Dos Amigos show in Cary, NG originally scheduled for Friday, May 22nd has been rescheduled to Thursday, September 24th, and the Huntington, WV show originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23rd has been rescheduled to Friday, September 25th. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, and refunds will be available at the original point of purchase for those unable to attend,” Yoakam’s May 21 post reads.

Country star Dwight Yoakam and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform in 2006. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

However, fans were a bit more supportive in his comments section.

“Well we want them safe, plus outdoor shows in the rain aren’t that great for the audience either. So sorry to the fans that might not get to see Dwight & ZZTop,” one fan wrote.

“Better to be safe than Sorry. Doc,” another fan added.

Indeed, it seems even sharp-dressed men can’t outsmart Mother Nature.