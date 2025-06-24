YouTube Star Mikayla Raines Dead By Suicide At 29 After ‘Online Bullying Campaign’

Mikayla Raines, a popular YouTuber and fox rescue activist, tragically took her own life at the age of 29. Her husband, Ethan, confirmed the news via Instagram, stating that his wife died after an “online bullying campaign.”

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram post made on Mikayla’s account on Monday, June 23, Ethan, while visibly grieving and in tears, shared the sad news of her passing.

“We have suffered a loss that is unimaginable,” wrote in the video’s caption. “Mikayla was truly the most amazing and inspiring individual I have ever known, and not having her here makes everything feel empty. I feel broken. But I will continue her dream, and I hope to have your support going forward so that we can do good in her name.”

In the video, Ethan struggled to deliver the news of Mikayla’s death, having to read a written statement to keep his composure. He described her passing as “the biggest loss of my life.”

“She couldn’t bear what she was feeling any longer, and she ended her life,” Ethan said in the video.

A ‘Double-Edged Sword’

Ethan detailed how it was known that Mikayla Raines was on the autism spectrum. According to him, this allowed her to hyperfocus on one thing, and that thing, for her, was animals.

Through Save A Fox, Mikayla managed to found a fox rescue nonprofit, with a YouTube channel with more than 2.44 million subscribers. She had worked with foxes for ten years, according to the nonprofit’s website, saving them from fur farms, taking them as pet surrenders, and even seizing them from illegal situations.

While her condition allowed her to be extremely empathetic to her the ones around her, she also “took everything negative to heart.” Ethan added that Mikayla’s sensitivity, therefore, was a “double-edged sword.”

The grieving husband described what he called an “online bullying campaign” that went on for years. Reportedly, many people online and even workers of “other animal sanctuaries” had “hurt her” with their online bullying.

While Mikayla managed to push through the criticisms and online harassment, things took a turn for the worse as people close to her started to join in the bullying. As a result, Mikayla Raines took her own life

“[Mikayla] felt as if the entire world had turned against her,” Ethan said. “She couldn’t bear what she was feeling any longer. And she ended her life. And it breaks my heart that is selfless and devoted her life to animals could have so much negativity pointed at her.”

Ethan ended his video by encouraging those “lost and hopeless” to reach out to their loved ones.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.