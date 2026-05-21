Beloved Beer Being Discontinued After 177 Years

Pabst Brewing Co. is pouring one out for a fan favorite beer brand after 177 years of wetting the lips of generations of loyal customers.

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Indeed, Schlitz, “the beer that made Milwaukee famous,’ is being discounted, according to Milwaukee outlet KGW8.

Wisconsin Brewing Co. has announced it will brew the final batch of the suds at its Verona, Wisconsin, facility on May 23. This final batch will have a limited release on June 27, with a celebration at the brewery to mark the occasion.

“Unfortunately, we have seen continued increases in our costs to store and ship certain products. [We] have had to make the tough choice to place Schlitz Premium on hiatus,” Pabst’s head of brand strategy, Zac Nadile, explained to Milwaukee magazine.

However, don’t shed all of your tears into those potentially final Schlitz beers. It may make a comeback… someday.

“Any brand or packaging configuration that is put on hiatus is still a cherished part of our history and hopefully our future,” Nadile teased. “We continually look for opportunities to bring back beloved brands, and customer feedback is important in shaping those discussions.”

Beloved Beer Was a Top Brand Decades Ago

According to KGW8, Schlitz was once one of the world’s top beer brands. It was also the largest brewery in the U.S. until the late 1950s. At its height, Schlitz was a cultural institution in the upper Midwest.

However, the brand’s popularity declined in the 1970s after cost-cutting measures changed the beer’s flavor. Schlitz was sold to Stroh Brewing in 1982 and later acquired by Pabst in 1999.

An old Schlitz beer can from the 60’s. (Photo by Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

That said, both old-timers pining for the taste of classic suds and curious younger folks are in luck. Wisconsin Brewing is recreating a version of Schlitz from its “golden era,” using original brewing records from the Milwaukee brewery. The recipe will use six-row malted barley, yellow corn grits, and a blend of German and Washington hops.

“Things change, but Schlitz deserves better than just to be swept under the rug,” brewmaster Kirby Nelson explained to Milwaukee magazine. “It really needs to go out with dignity and respect.”

Nostalgic beer drinkers can preorder the final batch starting May 23 on Wisconsin Brewing’s website.