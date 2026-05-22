tom-hardy-fired-from-major-tv-show.

Tom Hardy has reportedly been fired from a high-profile TV show that he headlined, allegedly after causing problems on the set.

Videos by Suggest

Puck first reported, and then Variety confirmed that the 48-year-old actor had been ousted from the Paramount+ series MobLand.

Both outlets reported that Hardy clashed with producer Jez Butterworth. However, Puck listed a deep bench of issues Hardy had with the show’s second season. These include the show’s shift from being focused on Hardy’s character in the first season to more of an ensemble show (the cast also features acting heavyweights like Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Paddy Considine). Hardy also reportedly had a laundry list of script notes and constantly wanted to change up dialogue. To top it all off, the Venom star allegedly showed up late to set constantly.

It reportedly got so heated that Butterworth threatened to leave the show if Hardy wasn’t given the boot.

It’s Unclear How the ‘MobLand’s Third Season Would Handle Tom Hardy’s Potential Departure

Variety pointed out that the TV show hadn’t officially been picked up for a third season. However, the series has been a huge hit for Paramount+, so it seems the streamer would love to have it return, especially with Hardy still as the lead.

Paddy Considine, Lara Pulver, Tom Hardy, and Joanne Froggatt at the ‘MobLand’ premiere in March 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Hardy plays fixer Harry Da Souza in the fan favorite show, created by Ronan Bennett. It dropped on Paramount+ last year and became the streamer’s second most-watched series. It follows the eccentric and very messy Harrigan crime family, led by Conrad (Brosnan) and Maeve (Mirren). Considine plays their son, Kevin.

With season two already wrapped, it’s a bit up in the air if the series has a solid conclusion or how Hardy’s character could potentially be written out if season three goes forward.