‘Hocus Pocus’ Star Comes out as Bisexual

A Hocus Pocus star and beloved ’90s child actor recently opened up about her sexuality, calling herself “a bi person.”

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Thora Birch, who starred as Dani Dennison in the fan favorite 1993 Halloween-themed film, shared the news at The Abbey’s 35th Anniversary in West Hollywood on May 20.

“As a hometown girl, I’m always here to show my support for the community, which shaped so much of who I am and my identity as well, being a bi person,” the 44-year-old told Us Weekly.

A representative for Birch told the outlet that the iconic LGBTQ+ spot has always felt like a second home to her. She grew up in West Hollywood, within walking distance of The Abbey.

“I don’t want to get too political, but find your community where you can, and stand with them, and stick with them, and share that love that you share together, and reach it toward others. That’s the only way we’re going to get through all this madness is just embracing one another. We have to stop fighting,” the American Beauty star added.

Thora Birch on LA’s Upcoming Mayorial Race and if She’s Reprise Her ‘Hocus Pocus’ Role

Birch also weighed in on the upcoming election while offering her opinion on The Hills alum Spencer Pratt‘s run for mayor. Pratt has been hitting the campaign trail hard in recent weeks, running after his home burned down in the 2025 Pacific Palisades fire.

‘Hocus Pocus’ star Thora Birch has come out as bisexual. (Valerie Durant/Freeform via Getty Images)

“It’s a very passionate mayoral race this time around,” she told the outlet. “I think there’s an incredible amount of focus because of the divided way that people feel regarding how the fires were handled. A lot of people with a lot of thoughts and a lot of opinions.”

When Us Weekly pushed about whether the actress thought Pratt was the man for the job, she sidestepped a bit.

“I think strong leadership is always advisable,” she said. “I have no reason to think one way or the other about [Pratt’s capability].”

Meanwhile, Birch teased Hocus Focus fans by admitting she’s open to starring in another sequel.

“I feel like so many of my fans kind of wonder about, obviously, Dani [from] Hocus Pocus. It would be intriguing to see some of the other old standbys. Like Enid from [2001’s dark teen comedy] Ghost World. Who knows what she’s up to? She’s alive, probably,” she speculated.

That said, she admitted there’s something to fans having closure on the characters.

“I think there’s also something nice about having them encapsulated,” Birch said.

Of course, 2022’s Hocus Pocus 2 brought back the beloved trio of witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. However, Birch was left out of the mix. Here’s hoping the powers that be at Disney conjure her up if there’s a part three…