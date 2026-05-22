Horror Movie Actor George Eastman Has Died

Italian horror actor and screenwriter George Eastman has died at the age of 83.

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Per Italian outlet La Republicca, his family announced his passing. Horror media outlet Bloody Disgusting reported that Eastman died after a brief stay at the Gemelli Curae clinic in Rome following declining health.

Eastman, born Luigi Montefiori in Genoa in 1942, became one of the most recognizable figures in European cult cinema through his work in horror, spaghetti westerns, and exploitation films.

Eastman built his reputation on an imposing screen presence that directors frequently used for villains and physically intimidating characters. Standing nearly seven feet tall, he became a familiar face in Italian genre films throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

George Eastman Had A Classic Performance In ‘Anthropophagus’

Horror fans remember him best for playing the cannibalistic killer in the 1980 cult film Anthropophagus, directed by longtime collaborator Joe D’Amato. He later returned in the follow-up film Absurd.

Before entering film, Eastman worked as an illustrator and played rugby. After moving to Rome in the 1960s, he adopted the stage name George Eastman, reportedly inspired by the founder of the Kodak company, as he pursued acting roles in international productions.

Although horror audiences strongly associated him with graphic cult cinema, Eastman worked across several genres during a career that lasted decades. He appeared in spaghetti westerns including Django Shoots First and Viva Django!, and he acted in crime thrillers, science fiction films, and action movies. He also collaborated with directors including Mario Bava, Sergio Martino, and Enzo G. Castellari.

Eastman also earned recognition as a screenwriter. He wrote and co-wrote numerous genre films, including Erotic Nights of the Living Dead, Porno Holocaust, and Stage Fright. In 1990, he directed the science-fiction horror film Metamorphosis, which he released under the name G. L. Eastman.

Fans and film communities reacted with tributes online following news of his death.

Eastman leaves behind a legacy as one of the defining faces of Italian cult horror cinema and a performer whose work continues to attract genre film audiences around the world.