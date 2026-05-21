Texas Man Tests The ‘Wade Mode’ Feature Of His Cybertruck By Driving Into Lake, Ends Up With Charges And A Soggy Car

A Texas man faces criminal charges after authorities say he deliberately drove his Tesla Cybertruck into a lake while attempting to test the vehicle’s so-called “Wade Mode” feature.

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The incident occurred at Grapevine Lake in North Texas, where witnesses watched the stainless-steel electric truck roll down a boat ramp and into the water. According to the Grapevine Police Department, the Cybertruck quickly became partially submerged and required emergency crews to remove it from the lake. They also shared the image of the flotsam Cubertruck.

Police said the driver intentionally entered the water to see whether the Cybertruck’s Wade Mode could handle deeper conditions. Tesla describes Wade Mode as a feature that temporarily raises ride height and pressurizes the battery pack to help drivers travel through shallow water for short periods. The company does not advertise the Cybertruck as a boat or amphibious vehicle.

Authorities said the truck became disabled after entering the lake. Rescue crews later used towing equipment to pull the vehicle back onto land. Officials did not report any injuries, but they said the incident created safety concerns near the public boat ramp and required emergency personnel to respond.

It’s a Cubertruck, not a Cyberboat

Police charged the driver with criminal mischief and public endangerment-related offenses tied to the incident, according to PEOPLE. Investigators also examined whether the submerged vehicle posed environmental risks because of its battery system and fluids.

Videos and photos of the stranded Cybertruck quickly spread across social media, where users joked about the failed experiment and debated Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s earlier comments about the vehicle’s capabilities.

Musk previously claimed the Cybertruck would be water-resistant enough to briefly serve as a boat and cross rivers, although Tesla’s official documentation warns owners not to exceed recommended water depths.

The Cybertruck, which Tesla officially launched in late 2023, has attracted attention for its unusual design, high towing capacity and unconventional features. However, the vehicle has also faced scrutiny over recalls, durability concerns and incidents involving driver misuse.

Authorities have not released the driver’s name, and the investigation remains ongoing.