Authorities Reveal ‘Shocking’ Cause Of Death Of Man Who Died After Riding Universal Roller Coaster

A Universal Epic Universe guest, 32-year-old Kevin Zavala, tragically passed away after riding one of the theme park’s roller coasters. Now, a medical examiner has revealed the man’s cause of death, leaving many in shock.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by the New York Post, an Orlando medical examiner ruled the man’s death an accident. However, the cause of death was determined to be blunt impact injuries. No information on the extent or location of the injuries was shared by the medical examiner.

International Theme Park Services CEO and founder Dennis Speigel called the cause of death “pretty shocking,” raising questions about the injuries’ locations or what might have led to him sustaining them.

ABC News reported that the incident occurred on September 17 at the Stardust Racers roller coaster. In the middle of the ride, Kevin Zavala became unresponsive.

“When I was on the ride, the travel finishes, and one girl starts to say, ‘Help! Help! Help!” Maria Fernandez, another guest, told WKMG. “…The girl was screaming, and we didn’t understand what happened.”

Zavala was rushed to a hospital as soon as the ride ended. However, he was declared dead shortly after.

A Fatal Injury

While the medical examiner has not revealed the specifics surrounding Zavala’s death, Fernandez told WKMG that she saw him slumped over and bleeding. Moreover, his saw seemed to be broken after the ride ended. She added, “I don’t know if he was dead in that moment, but I think yes.”

According to the outlet, Universal Epic Universe opened in May, making Stardust Racers one of its most popular rides. Reportedly, theme parks such as Epic Universe are exempt from state safety inspections. Instead, they rely on in-house safety inspections. Deaths and injuries, however, must be reported to the state.

Following the incident, a Universal spokesperson shared a statement. In it, the spokesperson gave details on what ocurred, saying that Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones,” the statement added. “We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed.”