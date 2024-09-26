offset-slams-estranged-wife-cardi-b-for-cheating-on-him-while-pregnant



Continuing to make this split as ugly as possible, Offset accuses his estranged wife Cardi B of cheating on him while she was pregnant.

During Cardi B’s Instagram Live on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Offset called her out for sleeping with another man while pregnant. “U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!” the rapper popped off in the comment section, per screenshots posted on X.

Cardi B goes off on Offset as he threatened to take away gifts he bought her because she has started to “Move on” 👀🔥!



— “It’s funny ni**as can f*ck on anything, but when i talk to ni**as it’s a problem” pic.twitter.com/PW9BJUjvNa — Saint (@spin4saint) September 25, 2024

Cardi responded to the accusation on her X account by declaring, “AND DID !!!!!!!!”

However, neither confirmed when the cheating occurred.

Cardi didn’t hold back during her Instagram Live and slammed her soon-to-be ex. “You know what I find so crazy? That a n—a thinks that they can just buy a bitch,” she said. “I love me s—t, but you can’t buy me no more, motherf—ker. It’s so crazy that a n—a thinks that that’s enough. It’s not enough, honey.”

The rapper also stated, “I find it funny that n—as think that they can f—k on anything, but when I start talking to n—as, you want to threaten me with taking s—t that I f—king worked my ass off for. You want to play those games with me? We gon’ play them games too.”

She then added, “You want to take my s—t because I’m moving on? Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

Cardi B Filed For Divorce From Offset While Pregnant With Third Child

The social media accusation comes just a couple of months after Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset. The duo were first romantically linked in early 2017 and married secretly in Sept. 2017.

Three years into the marriage, Cardi and Offset began struggling. In Sept. 2020, Cardi announced she filed for divorce. But one month later, she revealed that they had reconciled.

The couple noticeably started experiencing marital issues once again in late 2023 when Cardi B announced she was “single for a minute.” However, the relationship status was unclear in March 2024 as they appeared to still be working together.

While announcing the split in July, Cardi also shared that she was pregnant with her and Offset’s third child. “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” a source shared about the split “This is something she wants to do.”

The estranged spouses welcomed their new baby girl in early August.

Cardi B and Offset also share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus. Along with the children he has with Cardi, Offset has a son, Jordan Cephus, with Justin Watson, a son, Kody Cephus, with Oriel Jamie, and a daughter with Shya L’Amour.