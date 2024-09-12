cardi-b-welcomes-3rd-baby-with-estranged-husband-offset-in-sweet-photos

In August, rap star Cardi B announced that she was pregnant with her and Offset’s third child. It was a roller coaster of emotions for the multi-platinum rapper, as she made the announcement right after revealing she filed for divorce.

Apparently, Cardi B waited until very late in the pregnancy to make the announcement. Because less than two months later she gave birth to a baby girl.

Cardi B Gives Birth to Baby Girl

She shared a carousel of photos of her new baby girl on August 12, including a picture of her holding the new baby in the hospital.

“The prettiest little thing,” she captioned the post.

Back in August when she announced the pregnancy, she paid homage to all of her children for giving her the strength to “push through.”

“It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns, and tests laying down, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!” she said in the post.

Rap Star Shuts Down Offset, Child Support Rumors

Divorces can tend to get pretty nasty. Especially ones that are under the microscope of the general public. But so far, the divorce between Offset and Cardi appears to be pretty mellow. She recently shut down rumors that she would be requesting child support from Offset in the divorce filing.

“Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids,” she wrote in the comments section of the Jasmine Brand’s Instagram post.

“Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media so I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine. Even with my filling, I’m not asking for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one.”