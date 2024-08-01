Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset, Announces Pregnancy

Rap superstars Cardi B and Offset are largely considered hip-hop royalty. The married couple have appeared on several smash hits together including “Motorsport” and “Clout.” But things seem to be headed towards a downward spiral for the married couple.

On August 1, Cardi B revealed that she filed for divorce from Offset. This is according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset

“It’s the end of the road for Cardi B and Offset, again. Cardi B filed for divorce from her estranged husband on Wednesday, her rep confirmed to Page Six,” the outlet wrote.

“The rep did not provide additional details, but we’re told Cardi is seeking primary custody of their children — and that this time she’s not folding.”

The source also told the outlet that, Cardi and Offset have just “grown apart.”

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the insider said. “This is something she wants to do.”

Rap Star Reveals Pregnancy

That wasn’t the only major news that the femcee revealed to her fans on Thursday. The Bronx native also revealed that she is pregnant with her and Offset’s third child. A roller coaster of emotions for the multi-platinum rapper.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!” Cardi wrote in her Instagram post on August 1.

“Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!

It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!