O.J. Simpson’s Executor Invites Goldman, Brown Families to Probate Meeting

O.J. Simpson’s estate executor Malcolm LaVergne is ready to meet with the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman as he begins probate proceedings.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, LaVergne filed a petition to name himself the special administrator of the late athlete’s estate. The move comes less than a month after O.J. passed away at the age of 76.

In a statement, LaVergne’s attorneys, Michael Olsen and Thomas Grover, explained the probate court is designed to resolve someone’s assets and liabilities following their death. The lawyers pointed out that the probate court will also be responsible for distributing funds to “creditors and beneficiaries.”

LaVergne was named as the executor of O.J. Simpson’s estate in the former NFL player’s will, which was filed shortly after his death on April 10. The court filings show that in O.J.’s will, all of his property was placed into a trust that was created in January 2024.

In his petition, LaVergne is asking a judge to formally name him the special administrator. This allows him to “investigate and secure estate assets.”

LaVergne pointed out in his filing that the full extent of Simpson’s estate currently remains unknown.

“As the administrator of the Estate in its early stages, Mr. LaVergne cannot provide specific details about the Estate at this time,” LaVergne’s lawyers explained.

O.J. Simpson’s Executor Previously Had Some Harsh Words For the Goldmans About Civil Trial Judgement Payment

As part of the proceedings, LaVergne has reportedly invited the Brown and Goldman families to probate meetings. The families had previously sued O.J. Simpson in 1997 for being liable in the brutal deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994.

Although he was acquitted in his criminal trial, Simpson was found liable for the murders during his civil trial. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the families.

Neither family received the money.

LaVergne had previously stated that he would fight to prevent the payout to the families. His remarks were specifically towards the Goldmans.

“Them specifically,” LaVergne said about the Goldmans. “And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

LaVergne has since walked back his comments. He said he was planning to handle any claims against the estate per Nevada laws. LaVergne further explained that he lashed out towards the Goldmans because of their attorney’s reaction to Simpson’s death.

“Within an hour of knowing that O.J. died, he started talking s—,” LaVergne said about Goldman’s lawyer. “My advocate instinct was, ‘Oh, you’re gonna keep s—ing on him even after he’s dead?’ Fine, you know? You get nothing.’ And so, those were my remarks then.”

Due to the interest that has accumulated over the past 26 years, the attorney representing Ron Goldman’s father Fred, previously stated he is now owed approximately $114 million.

“He died without penance,” Cook stated about Simpson. “He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred, never anything, ever.”

However, LaVergne said it was “unrealistic” to expect the Goldmans to receive the full civil judgment payment.