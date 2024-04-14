O.J. Simpson Allegedly Died $114M in Debt to Families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson

Disgraced NFL star O.J. Simpson allegedly owed more than $100 million to the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson at the time of his April 10 death.

Although he was acquitted of murder in 1995, O.J. ended up being ordered to pay the families $33.5 million after he was found liable for Nicole and Ron’s deaths in a 1997 civil lawsuit.

David Cook, the attorney who represents Ron’s father, Fred Goldman, revealed to PEOPLE that not only has the family not received the money, but interest has also accumulated over the years.

“He died without penance,” Cook stated about Simpson. “He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred, never anything, ever.”

Cook also stated the Goldmans had renewed the court judgment in 2022. In legal documents obtained by the New York Post, Simpson only paid the Goldman family $133,000 since 1997.

Cook reaffirmed that O.J. still owed on the current status of the judgment. Although previous attornies of the family had attempted to obtain the pension Simpson was receiving from the NFL, they “went nowhere” with it. They had also looked into getting the retired football player’s trust.

The Goldmans did end up obtaining rights to O.J.’s 2007 book If I Did It. They made some money off its sales over the years.

Cook further explained that the Goldman family is going to look into hiring lawyers from Nevada, Florida, and California to make sure they get the money they are owed.

“We need to get a lawyer or a number of lawyers who deal with this,” Cook pointed out. “Very smart people to determine who it is or what it would be, and [start] taking depositions from people and/or finding out who they are and what information we need.”

O.J. Simpson’s Estate Executor Is Determine to Make Sure Ron Goldman’s Family Doesn’t Get a Dime of What They Are Owed

Meanwhile, O.J. Simpson’s estate executor, Malcolm LaVergne is determined to stop any money from going to Ron Goldman’s family.

LaVergne reportedly stated he hoped the Goldmans get “zero, nothing” out of Simpson’s estate.

“Them specifically,” LaVergne said about the Goldmans. “And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

LaVergne’s animosity towards Ron Goldman’s family has to do with them obtaining rights to Simpson’s 2007. After gaining control of the rights, the Goldmans retitled the book If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.

LaVergne then said there was never a court forcing Simpson to pay the original $33.5 million.

Years after the 1997 civil suit, O.J. claimed he was living off NFL and private pensions. He had also auctioned off valuable possessions. That includes his Heisman Trophy, which sold for $230,000.