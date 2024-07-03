O.J. Simpson BET Awards Tribute Slammed by Families of Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman

Former NFL MVP and Heisman Award winner O.J. Simpson died on April 11 after a long-standing battle with cancer. He was 76 years old. To honor his memory, Simpson was recognized at the 24th Annual BET Awards on June 30.

However, the network’s decision to recognize Simpson was met with heavy backlash. Mainly from the families of OJ’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was on trial for killing both of them in 1994.

BET Slammed For O.J. Simpson Tribute

“Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s families are slamming O.J. Simpson’s “In Memoriam” tribute at the BET Awards … calling it entirely inappropriate,” TMZ wrote.

Ron’s father Fred Goldman had a lot to say about the matter. Telling the outlet that the tribute to Simpson had “no positive spin.” Which he found to be incredibly disappointing.

“Fred Goldman, Ron’s father, tells TMZ he can’t wrap his head around the O.J. tribute. He says there was absolutely no positive spin on his inclusion in the segment,” Ron said to TMZ.

“Fred insists, even though they probably won’t, BET should issue an apology … telling us, “So I think they shouldn’t include anyone of that caliber — a wife beater, murderer … can’t imagine why they would include someone like that.”

Cam’Ron Goes Scorched Earth on Reality Star

O.J. Simpson is one of the most controversial celebrities ever. There were mixed reactions about his death. Caitlyn Jenner did not mince words with her reactions to Simpson’s death.

“Good Riddance,” she said.

Even in his post-playing career, “Juice” remained relevant. Following his release from prison in 2017, he became one of the most popular tweeters. He would often weigh in on the latest current events. Or talk about his fantasy football team. It landed him a spot on Cam’ron and Mase’s It is What it Is talk show.

After catching wind of Jenner’s comments, Cam‘ron did not hold back.

“I seen Caitlyn Jenner write some s**t — ‘Good riddance’’ Caitlyn Jenner, you killed n****s in Calabasas [while] talking ’bout paparazzi was chasing you,” he said.