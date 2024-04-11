Ex-NFL Star Todd Gurley Mourns the Death of O.J. Simpson

Former NFL MVP and Heisman Award winner O.J. Simpson died on April 11 after a long-standing battle with cancer. He was 76 years old. Following his passing, Simpson’s family released a statement through his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” his family said in a statement. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Todd Gurley Says Farewell to O.J. Simpson

It is not just a figure of speech to say that O.J. was one of the most famous people ever. Whether you were a sports fan or not, “The Juice” was not an unfamiliar name to people growing up in the 80’s and 90’s. As one of the greatest running backs of all time. Simpson’s impact on the NFL remains constant to this day.

Following his passing, former Los Angeles Ram running back Todd Gurley released a heartfelt statement.

“RIP To The Legendary O.J Simpson your favorite RB favorite RB… Appreciate you Uncle O/Juice you’ll be missed,” he tweeted.

Even in his post-playing career “Juice” remained relevant. Following his release from prison in 2017, he became one of the most popular tweeters. He would often weigh in on the latest current events and often talk about his fantasy football team.

He also became a recurring guest on Cam ‘Ron and Mase’s “It is What it Is” talk show, which Gurley also notes.

“Thanks for the past year being on It Is What It Is!! Heisman, #1 pick, NFL MVP & the first ever 2000 yard rusher, let alone to do it in 14 games and the list goes on & on!” he added.

Cam’Ron Stands Behind Controversial Decision

Some people were unhappy when Cam ‘Ron and Mase announced that Simpson would be joining the It is What it Is podcast as a recurring guest. Given O.J.’s criminal history, not everyone was in favor of him having the opportunity to be on television every week.

But despite the backlash, Cam’Ron stood behind his decision to employ OJ. He even went as far as to say that OJ is an “innocent man.”

“Y’all want to keep convicting an innocent man,” he said. “He’s innocent. If it was somebody else whiter, y’all would say ‘Oh he’s innocent.’”