North Carolina Teacher Accused Of Putting 15-Year-Old Student On Chokehold Until He Lost Consciousness

A 41-year-old North Carolina teacher, Devon Murphy, is accused of placing a 15-year-old student in a chokehold and strangling him until he lost consciousness. The man has been suspended with pay.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Murphy is charged with one count of assault by strangulation and one count of misdemeanor child abuse in connection with the incident that took place on March 2025 at Douglas Byrd High School.

An arrest warrant obtained by Law & Crime detailed that the incident occurred on March 25, 2025. The warrant alleged that Murphy assaulted a teenage student, identified only as “T.A.”

‘Until The Victim Lost Consciousness’

The document stated that Murphy allegedly put his arm around the then-15-year-old’s neck in a chokehold position “until the victim lost consciousness.” Additionally, the physical injury allegedly inflicted by Murphy caused the teen to suffer from swelling on his forehead.

“The defendant unlawfully and willfully did being a person providing care and supervision because of teacher and student relationship of T.A., who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” the warrant alleged.

According to WNCN, Murphy is a criminal justice teacher at Douglas Byrd High School. Additionally, he is a basketball coach, coaching boys’ varsity basketball.

Cumberland County Schools (CSS) shared a statement with the outlet, addressing the allegations raised against Murphy. CSS confirmed that Murphy has been suspended with pay.

“As soon as the situation was brought to our attention, we reported it to law enforcement and suspended the employee with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement read. “These allegations are concerning and do not reflect the standards we expect of those who serve our students. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.”

The CSS added that they carry out “thorough background checks” during their hiring processes. Additionally, employees are required to “review the CCS Employee Handbook each year to reinforce expectations and district procedures.”

Devon Murphy was arrested on Thursday, July 31, more than two months after the incident occurred. He was transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center and has since posted his $25,000 secured bond.