The Horrifying Reason Why One Man Was Arrested At Walmart

Walmart is no stranger to the headlines, which makes sense as the chain is the largest retailer in the US. However, sometimes it makes the news for the wrong reasons, and this one is as foul as you can imagine.

According to a report by WSOC TV, Authorities arrested a man from Gastonia, North Carolina, earlier this month for assaulting people inside a Walmart. Prosecutors accuse Thomas Snyder of spraying a woman with semen from a syringe. The incident took place at the Walmart store on North Myrtle School Road on May 2. Disturbingly, police say this isn’t the first time Snyder has done this. He allegedly did the same thing on two separate occasions, once in February and again in March.

One victim told WSOC, “I was getting some tortilla chips, and all of a sudden, you feel something wet hitting your back. And you’re like, what in the world is going on?” She added, “All of a sudden this crazy guy with a syringe is just squirting stuff out and you don’t even know what liquid it is.”

The woman also told the outlet that she feared for her health after the incident. “I told them I wanted to be more further tested to make sure he didn’t have any type of disease. Because, for one, I come home and I’m around my kids.”

Snyder Was Reportedly Recording His Actions In Walmart

Per WSOC, prosecutors say Snyder recorded his actions in Walmart, and police are investigating the footage. They believe investigators may find more incriminating evidence suggesting additional victims. In court, Snyder reportedly said that he never sent the videos elsewhere. “I know it doesn’t make any difference now, but I do want the court to know that those videos never went to anybody else,” he stated.

The Gastonia Police Department reportedly released a statement, saying, “No one should have to endure such an invasive and traumatic experience while simply going about his or her daily life shopping in a store.”

Thomas Snyder was reportedly in court last week on an upgraded charge of aggravated assault. He previously faced a charge of disseminating obscenity. Authorities initially held Snyder with a $100,000 bond. A judge raised that amount to $250,000.