Father Strangles Child Safety Worker After Daughter’s Interview in Shocking Video

An Arizona man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he attacked a Department of Child Safety case worker.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New York Post, the man, identified as De’Andre Johnson, live-streamed the attack on social media last Tuesday, Nov. 5 while at Mesa Tower, where DCS maintains offices. After an hour-long interview with Johnson’s daughter, he put the child safety worker in a chokehold for nearly three minutes.

Just before the attack, Johnson had “fist-bumped” the child safety worker. However, as the man walked away, Johnson grabbed him and lifted him off his feet. The worker struggled to free himself but lost consciousness amid the attack.

Johnson claimed in the livestream that the case worker had visited his daughter, age 9, at school before having a one-on-one session with her. He told the worker that he became a “dead man” when he took his daughter into the room. “You couldn’t tell me or show me no motherf—ing video,” Johnson stated.

He then declared he was angry at his daughter’s school for not telling him about the encounter with the child safety worker “with the door closed with a man.”

Father Strangles Child Safety Worker in Shocking Video

“And they can’t tell me what happened,” Johnson claimed. “Now my daughter don’t want to come back to school. We got issues. You going to get to know me today.”

Amid the attack, Johnson is seen dropping the case worker face-first, where he remained motionless. But when he noticed the worker was still breathing, Johnson attempted to go after him again. “I didn’t make my f—ing point.”

No one at Mesa Tower attempted to stop the assault on the worker. However, people can be heard pleading with Johnson to leave the worker alone.

Following the attack, Johnson sat in a nearby chair, waiting for the police.

The Father Ranted About the Child Case Worker in a Video Posted on Facebook One Day Before the Attack

According to 12News, Johnson had posted a video on Facebook, ranting about his daughter’s one-on-one interview with the child safety worker, one day before the attack.

“You damn right I’m mad. You damn right. I’m mad,” Johnson stated in the video. “How much more information you need? Somebody that didn’t work at the school took a nine-year-old girl into a room and there ain’t no video or audio recording. What more information you need? You don’t know right from wrong?”

Johnson’s aunt, Lisa Welch, also told the media outlet that he wasn’t told about the one-on-one meeting until his 9-year-old daughter mentioned it to him.