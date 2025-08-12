North Carolina Mother Allegedly Opened Fire At School Event To Break Up Fight, Kids Ran Into Traffic

A 34-year-old North Carolina woman, Cherez Monique Davis, is accused of opening fire at a back-to-school event in Charlotte. Allegedly, the woman fired two rounds into the air to break up a fight between her son and another boy.

Videos by Suggest

The Charlotte Observer reported, citing court records, that the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 9. The back-to-school event was being held at the annual C. W. Williams Community Health Center fair on Wilkinson Boulevard. There, students get vaccinations, free physicals, and even free school supplies, as per the outlet.

At one point during the event, however, Davis reportedly saw her son fighting a boy. A police affidavit alleged that the fight escalated when an adult intervened. As a result, Davis allegedly grabbed her Taurus G6 pistol from her backpack, fired two shots into the air, put the gun back, and walked away.

Chaos

Chaos erupted at the scene as many people, including children, ran from the danger. The health center’s CEO, Debra Weeks, said that many ran onto Wilkinson Boulevard without looking for oncoming traffic. Others feared that ICE agents were conducting a raid when they observed police officers responding to the area.

Reportedly, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were at the scene earlier in the day, but left before the shooting occurred.

“I think if the presence had still been there, I don’t think she would have been as free to respond that way,” Weeks said.

According to Weeks, Davis apologized at the end of the event.

“They gave her the mic,” Weeks added. “She had to say she’s no longer welcome on the property … and all she could say was, ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry.'”

Cherez Monique Davis was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and going armed to the terror of the people.

In a statement shared with WBTV, the C.W. Williams Community Health Center addressed the incident.

“We are saddened that our community, vendors and team members experienced this, but are so thankful that no one was harmed!” the statement read. “C. W. Williams Community Health Center’s looks forward to your continued partnership and support.”