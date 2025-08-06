Kentucky Man ‘Coincidentally’ Ran Into Girlfriend’s Ex-Husband ‘Accidentally’ Shot Him: Police

A Kentucky man, 28-year-old Carlos Garcia-Romero, is accused of shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband after “coincidentally running into him” at a Louisville restaurant. During questioning, the man allegedly admitted to the shooting, saying that the gun “accidentally went off.”

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 3. At around 8:50 p.m., Louisville police officers responded to a restaurant located on New Cut Road after receiving a shooting report.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man having suffered from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As reported by WAVE, the victim allegedly told police at the hospital that Garcia-Romero had shot after “coincidentally running into him” at the New Cut Road restaurant. Garcia-Romero is reportedly dating the victim’s ex-wife. The man shares a child with his ex-wife.

‘Accidentally Went Off’

After identifying him, police arrested Garcia-Romero on an outstanding bench warrant. As reported by WHAS11, during questioning, the 28-year-old man allegedly admitted to the shooting. However, he allegedly claimed that the gun “accidentally went off” when he pointed it toward the victim, in an attempt to scare him.

Garcia-Romero, following the incident, is accused of discarding the weapon in a gas station dumpster.

According to online records, Carlos Garcia-Romero was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment. As per The Kansas City Star, he is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 12.

Furthermore, records show he also faces other charges, including discharging a firearm or other device across a public road, carrying a concealed weapon, and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

This incident comes weeks after a 35-year-old man, Eduardo Castaneda, allegedly shot his girlfriend’s ex-husband dead in New Mexico.

According to the New Mexico State Police, the incident occurred on July 16. Antonio Gomez suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Allegedly, a woman, Gomez’s ex-wife, brought the victim to help her with her vehicle’s mechanical issue.

After the woman failed to answer Castaneda’s attempts to contact her, he arrived at her residence. Upon encountering Gomez, both men engaged in an altercation. Then, Castaneda allegedly shot Gomez and his girlfriend, who survived the incident. The woman’s children were present at the home at the time of the shooting.

Eduardo Castaneda was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and three counts of child abuse.