Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting His Three Sons And Pistol-Whipping One

Authorities have arrested a man from Florida after he allegedly shot his three sons and struck another with the weapon.

According to a press release by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred over the weekend on May 18, at around 11:15 AM. Deputies arrived at the 500 block of Sunlit Coral Street, Ruskin, after a shooting was reported. When officers arrived, they discovered “three juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Detectives said that 36-year-old Christopher Lee Brown confronted the juveniles regarding a dispute over a vehicle. He fired several shots during the altercation, injuring three victims. Multiple sources, including Fox 13, reveal that Browns victims were his own sons. The outlet explains that Brown struck one of his children with the gun. The weapon reportedly went off, grazing his son’s ear and jaw.

Anthony Rickman, an attorney, explained, “His first child, he pistol-whips him. After pistol-whipping him, he takes out his gun and shoots him. Missing his body, but hitting him in the earlobe, striking his ear.” Browns other two sons reportedly ran at him when he tried to get into his car. He allegedly responded by shooting them both. Emergency services transported the three victims to Tampa General Hospital. All of Brown’s sons survived.

A Neighbor Caught The Incident On A Ring Camera On The Property

In an interview with Fox 13, a neighbor, who caught the altercation on a Ring camera, called the incident “A crazy situation.” Other nearby residents reportedly said this isn’t the first time Brown and his sons have had issues. The outlet also shared an article from the court documents. One of Brown’s sons allegedly had a digital recording of his father saying, “I tried to take your life. You won’t make it to Wednesday.”

According to the press release, Brown faces multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder. He is also charged with aggravated battery, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and discharging a firearm in public or a residential area. A report by People explains that officers arrested Brown on the same day, and he is due in court on May 22. The suspect is not eligible for parole. Police say the investigation is ongoing.