‘Lois & Clark’ Star Announces Plans to Join ICE In Support of President Trump’s Controversial Immigration Policy

A Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star announced he is planning to join the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Dean Cain stated he not only supports President Trump’s controversial immigration policy, but he also wants to join the agency that is looking to remove undocumented immigrants from the U.S.

The actor recently shared an ICE recruitment video on his social media accounts, which led to backlash from now-former fans.

“I’m actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer,” the Lois & Clark alum told Fox News’ Jesse Watters about his law enforcement experience. “I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put [the recruitment video] out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy.”

When asked what motivated him to join ICE, Cain said, “This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing.”

He then claimed the U.S. immigration system is “broken.”

“Congress needs to fix it,” the actor added. “But in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for and he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens.”

ICE has conducted raids throughout the country, removing and arresting undocumented immigrants, many of whom did not have a criminal record.

The raids led to numerous protests in Los Angeles, prompting President Trump to override the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, and order the National Guard to deploy to the city.

The ‘Lois & Clark’ Star Doubles Down on Joining ICE, Encourages Others to Do the Same

In a video posted before his Fox News interview, Dean Cain discussed his decision to join ICE.

“I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it,” he said as the theme from Superman plays in the background. “So I joined up.”

He then encouraged his U.S. followers to join ICE and promoted the job’s salary and benefits. Among the benefits are a potential $50,000 signing bonus and the possibility of up to $60,000 in student loan forgiveness.

Cain announced his plans to join ICE just days after the Department of Homeland Security removed age limits on the agency’s new hires.