Nicole Richie: Meet Her 2 Kids, Harlow and Sparrow

Nearly 20 years after her time on the Simple Life alongside her former best friend, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie is mainly focusing on two things – her kids, Harlow and Sparrow.

Following her wild reality TV days, Richie went on to date Joel Madden, who is known for being a bandmate of Good Charlotte. After two years together, the couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Harlow. Their second child, a boy, was born a year later in 2009. They named him Sparrow.

Richie and Madden married in 2010 following the births of their children. They recently celebrated their 13th anniversary.

Nicole Richie has been open about how protective she is about her kids. She rarely shares any photos of them on her social media accounts. “Saying that it is difficult sometimes is very comforting for other women to hear,” she told PEOPLE in Sept. 2015 about parenting. “Just knowing that it is a juggle.”

Richie then said that parenting is about doing what you can and finding a balance in your own life. “Every family is different, every household is set up differently and it’s just a constant game of prioritizing – it’s like a puzzle every day.”

When asked about Harlow, Richie stated in 2018 that her daughter is a “different beast” from her. However, Harlow has her mother’s eye for fashion and makeup. “She is like a glitter, a liner, a liquid liner, a blush, a lipstick, a YouTube tutorial. She is in it.”

Meanwhile, Richie said her younger child, Sparrow, tends to be just like her husband. “Sparrow does his own thing,” she said in 2016. “He likes to wear all black like his dad.”

Nicole Richie Spoke About Her Kids Now Being Teenagers

In 2022, Nicole Richie spoke about the latest obstacles she faces while having kids – parenting teenagers. Harlow is now 15 and Sparrow is 14.

“I get a lot of eye rolls. But I also get a lot of this, the phones sneaking up,” Richie explained, miming her kids angling their phones to point at her. “So I’m convinced that they’re sending videos of me to their friends. Which I used to do to my dad all the time, and I thought he was embarrassing – but I really thought that he was funny.”

Nicole Richie also said that her kids tend to gang up on her nowadays. “Teens can definitely gang up on you,” she said. Despite that, she loves the teenage stage. “I like when people give it to me and show me a different side of myself.”

“I think teens are going to be the fastest to show you a side that you probably have chosen to ignore about yourself. And I think they can be your biggest teachers, so I’m constantly learning from them.”