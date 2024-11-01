Paris Hilton Rocks Britney Spears ‘Schoolgirl’ Halloween Costume in New Video

Paris Hilton took a page from her BFF playbook this Halloween, dazzling everyone by channeling one of Britney Spears’ most iconic looks.

In a video she shared on X for Halloween, the TV personality and singer sported an outfit reminiscent of Britney Spears’ iconic schoolgirl ensemble from her 1999 hit “…Baby One More Time.”

In the footage, Paris showcased her slim figure in a daring white cropped shirt paired with a grey schoolgirl skirt, complemented by stylish patent platform Ingiliz pumps as she struck a pose in a picturesque 90s-inspired high school corridor.

Holding a book and sporting adorable pigtails, the star expertly lip-synced to a classic 90s track, recreating iconic moments from Britney’s iconic music video.

“It’s Britney B–h,” Paris wrote alongside the footage, adding, “How did I do?”

Paris Hilton drew inspiration from her friend Britney Spears this Halloween by recreating one of Spears’ most iconic looks. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Of course, Paris Hilton’s fans gushed over the throwback Britney Spears cosplay.

“Paris has aged better than every single one of her contemporaries,’ one fan on X noted of the 43-year-old mom on two. “43 going on 23,’ a second fan agreed.

“You did it better than Brittany [sic],” another fan dared to write.

“A LEGEND HONORING ANOTHER LEGEND!!!” another fan declared. “Nailed it, honoring our beautiful Goddess Brittany. We love her so muchhhhhhhhhh,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Paris Hilton Also Rocked Her Britney Spears Look Out on the Town

Later that evening, Paris still sported the Spears tribute to a Halloween party in Hollywood. There, she was spotted alongside actor and director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora. Waititi and Ora channeled Antonio Bandarea and Catherine Zeta-Jones from the Zorro films.

Taika Waititi, Paris Hilton, and Rita Ora attended Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun’s 2024 Halloween Party at a private residence on October 31, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

This isn’t Hilton’s first Halloween tribute to her friend. Last year, she donned the iconic blue flight attendant outfit from Spears’ 2003 Toxic music video.

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears also recognized Hilton’s influence and presence in her life. The former teen idol described Paris as “one of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness.”