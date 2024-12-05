Nicole Kidman’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Makes Rare Appearance

In a rare appearance, Nicole Kidman and her 13-year-old daughter Faith attended The Hollywood Reporter‘s Annual Women In Entertainment Gala over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

The event, which took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., honored the women in the entertainment industry.

Both Faith and Nicole were all smiles while posing together for photos.

This was the second public appearance that Faith made over the past few months.

The teen walked in her first runway show at the spring/summer 2025 Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week this past October.

Nicole shares daughters Faith and Sunday Rose with her second husband, Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006.

Nicole Kidman’s Eldest Son Resurfaced on Social Media Earlier This Week

Along with her daughter making a rare appearance, Nicole Kidman’s son, Connor, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, resurfaced on social media earlier this week.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old posted a selfie with a friend on his Instagram Story. He was spending the day at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Connor, who is the son of two of the biggest Hollywood stars, snagged two film roles in the early 2000s. However, he mainly stays out of the public spotlight, with his social media posts being sporadic. His posts are usually about hobbies such as grilling, golfing, and fishing.

He also sometimes posts photos featuring his older sister, Bella Kidman Cruise. She is also private and doesn’t have much of a social media presence.

Bella and Connor are rarely seen with their mother. Nicole and Tom adopted them while they were married in the ‘90s. The former famous couple called it quits in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

Nicole has notably been tight-lipped about her relationship with Bella and Connor. However, she has hinted in the past that her eldest children are loyal to her ex-husband.

The Daily Mail reported that after her mother, Janelle, died, Nicole reached out to Bella and Connor in a heartfelt letter in an attempt to reconcile.

Nicole found out about her mother’s unexpected death after landing in Italy for the Venice Film Festival. She released a statement about the news.

“Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed,” the statement reads. “I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.”