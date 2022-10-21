Nicole Kidman Looks More Like A Rock Star Than Keith Urban In Backstage Snap

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of Hollywood’s favorite power couples. She dominates the world of acting, while he’s a music star. However, in a new post from the actress, it looks like the couple switched occupations.

Kidman Looks Stage-Ready In Backstage Photo

“On tour backstage Nashville, Tennessee,” Kidman captioned a picture of the couple walking down a backstage hallway. Keith Urban is currently on his The Speed Of Now World Tour, playing shows all over the U.S. and Australia, and it looks like his wife is supporting him. The snap shows the actress sporting a black suit and a black crop top with matching black flats and a large cross necklace.

Kidman looked a little more like a rockstar than Urban, the primary singer in the family. He was wearing his usual uniform of t-shirt, jeans, and boots. Fans of the couple loved the picture and the performance.

“You two were the sweetest last night—I love seeing a couple still thriving together—gives us all hope,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Do you know what I love the most about this photo? It’s the utter love the two of you share—you’re close, you’re touching, you’re communicating, you’re supporting, you’re in it together. Love it!” Someone else said, “Love you two Nicole and Keith! You guys are so beautiful together!”

The Couple Are Always Showing Up For Each Other

Kidman frequently attends her husband’s shows, especially the ones in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. The couple have been married since 2006 and share two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Urban even brought her up onstage during a Las Vegas show earlier this year, where Kidman took the chance to tease her husband about the jacket he wears during concerts.

Urban is also a huge supporter of his wife’s projects. Most recently, he attended the Balenciaga Couture show, where Kidman walked the runway alongside stars like Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa.

Kidman and Urban are both at the top of their game in their respective careers, and the couple take every chance they get to cheer each other on, whether it’s attending a concert or watching a fashion show. Talk about goals.

