Nicole Kidman Steps Out for Fashion Week With Lookalike Daughter, 15, in Matching Outfits

Nicole Kidman and her teen daughter, Sunday Rose, captivated attendees in matching black dresses at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The veteran actress, aged 57, wore a stunning black short-sleeved turtleneck gown by a renowned Spanish fashion house, which beautifully accentuated her curves. She complemented the dress with chic black sunglasses and stylish black pointed-toe pumps, while her sleek blonde hair cascaded straight down.

Sunday Rose, Kidman’s daughter with husband Keith Urban, mirrored her mother’s appearance in a strikingly similar all-black Balenciaga ensemble.

The teen donned a black turtleneck mini dress with long sleeves, crafted from velvet. She complemented her outfit with black tights and pumps. Echoing her mother’s style, Sunday also opted for black sunglasses and wore her hair down in a sleek, straight fashion.

Footage of the dynamic fashionista duo found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

🎥: Nicole Kidman and daughter Sunday Rose attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on wednesday, June 26, in Paris. pic.twitter.com/Ru4JFPdIbt — nicole kidman daily (@dailykidman) June 26, 2024

Nicole Kidman and Her Daughter Arrived to the Fashion Show in a Matching Black SUV

The mother-daughter duo arrived at the star-studded event together, stepping out of a sleek black SUV. Kidman, in high spirits, smiled for the cameras, while her daughter confidently posed for the paparazzi on her own.

Nicole Kidman graces the Balenciaga 53rd Couture Collection at Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

The high-fashion runway show embraced a family-friendly atmosphere, with Naomi Watts attending alongside Kai Schreiber and Maya Rudolph bringing her daughter Pearl Anderson as her date.

Among the stylish attendees were celebrities such as Joey King, Lisa Rinna, Selma Blair, Charli XCX, Teyana Taylor, Ashley Graham, and Katy Perry—who made a statement in a long fur coat and tights.

📸: Nicole Kidman alongside Katy Perry, Joey King, Teyana Taylor, Kerry Washington and Naomi Watts at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter show at Paris Fashion Week on wednesday (26) in Paris. pic.twitter.com/Rc9xbHOY9t — nicole kidman daily (@dailykidman) June 26, 2024

Nicole Kidman Shares Two Daughters with Her Current Husband, Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman, a mother of four, shares two of her children, Sunday and Faith Margaret, 13, with her husband, Keith Urban. The couple, who married in 2006, welcomed Faith via surrogate in December 2010.

The Eyes Wide Shut star also has two adult children adopted with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise: Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29. Kidman and Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001. Isabella and Connor reportedly followed Cruise into his religion, Scientology. This allegedly has made the two somewhat estranged from Kidman.

Meanwhile, Cruise also has an 18-year-old daughter, Suri, with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, along with their two daughters, make their home in Nashville.