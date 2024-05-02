Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sisters Break Down in Emotional New Lifetime Doc Trailer

The sisters of the late Nicole Brown Simpson break down during an emotional interview for the upcoming Lifetime documentary about her infamous murder.

Days before the 30th anniversary of Simpson and Ron Goldman’s shocking deaths, the TV network is slated to release the two-part documentary The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson on June 1 and 2.

Nicole’s three sisters, Denise, Dominique, and Tanya Brown open up about their sister’s life, death, and legacy. They also reflect on her well-known abusive relationship with her ex-husband and NFL star, O.J. Simpson.

“She was my best friend,” Denise said about her sister. “And the one person I could not protect her from was the monster she was married to.”

Denise, Dominique, and Tanya then stated it was important for people to get to know more about Nicole Brown Simpson beyond her murder and O.J.’s acquitted ruling during his criminal trial.

Nicole Brown and O.J. Simpson were married from 1985 to 1992. They shared two children, Sydney and Justin. During the marriage, O.J. grew to become abusive towards Nicole. The athlete even pleaded “no contest” after he was charged with assaulting her. Nicole filed for divorce in 1992.

On June 12, 1994, Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were brutally murdered outside of her Brentwood neighborhood condo. O.J. was later deemed a key suspect in the murders and was arrested following his infamous low-speed police chase.

After nearly nine months, O.J. was acquitted of the murders. However, two years later, he was found liable for Ron and Nicole’s death in a civil case brought on by the Brown and Goldman families.

The documentary’s release also comes less than two months after O.J. Simpson died while battling prostate cancer. He was 76 years old at the time of his death.

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sisters Release Statement Claiming Her Life Was ’Stolen’ From Her

Along with the release of the Lifetime documentary’s trailer, Nicole Brown Simpson’s sisters also released a statement about the death of O.J. Simpson.

“While her abuser is finally gone, it doesn’t take away the anguish we feel or the pain of her children who lost their mother,” the statement reads. “We hope that by sharing Nicole’s story, it will help others recognize the signs and get the help they need and her legacy will continue to live on.”

In the documentary, Denise claimed that O.J. verbally assaulted her sister by referring to her as a “fat pig” when she was pregnant. She also stated he had grabbed Nicole’s crotch in full public view in 1989. He then declared, “This belongs to me.”

Denise went on to allege Nicole suffered years of abuse by O.J. She added he threw her sister against a wall and tossed her out of their home in the late ‘80s.