Murder Victim Ron Goldman’s Father Breaks Silence on O.J. Simpson’s Death at 76: ‘No Great Loss’

Ronald Goldman’s father, whose son was a key figure in the O.J. Simpson trial, remarked upon Simpson’s death on Thursday. Fred Goldman stated it was “no great loss to the world.”

The passing of O.J. Simpson on Thursday triggered widespread responses across the nation. It also rekindled interest in his 1995 murder trial and resurrected distressing memories for the families involved.

O.J. Simpson was found not guilty in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, concluding what legal experts at the time dubbed the “trial of the century.”

Ron Goldman’s Father Stressed the Memory of His Son and Nicole Brown Simpson After O.J.’s Passing

Ron’s father, Fred Goldman, expressed that the announcement of Simpson’s passing deepened his sorrow for his son.

“The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years,” Fred Goldman told NBC News. “It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

“There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole,” Fred Goldman added, speaking to People. “Nothing is more important than that.”

On June 12, 1994, Nicole and Ron were tragically stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home. Ron, who had worked at the restaurant Nicole visited that night, was returning a pair of glasses she had left behind.

In 1997, the families of the victims filed a lawsuit against O.J. Simpson, who was subsequently found liable for their deaths. The court awarded the families a $33.5 million judgment; however, they ultimately received only a fraction of that amount.

A Member of O.J. Simpson’s Legal Team Says He’s ‘Upset’ Learning His Former Client Passed Away

Meanwhile, Alan Dershowitz, who was part of O.J. Simpson’s star-studded legal “Dream Team” alongside legends like Johnnie Cochran and F. Lee Bailey, couldn’t help but feel a pang of sadness at the news his once-client had passed away.

“I knew he was very sick, so I’m upset that he died,” Dershowitz admitted. “I got to know him fairly well during the trial.”

“It was one of the most divisive trials in American history along racial lines. He’ll always be remembered for the Bronco chase, for the glove, and for the moment of acquittal.”

Simpson passed away due to cancer, as announced in a family statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family wrote. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”