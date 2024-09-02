nfl-star-ricky-pearsall-asked-if-he-was-going-to-die-after-being-shot-in-robbery-attempt

San Fransico 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall should be getting ready for a matchup with the New York Jets on Monday Night. Instead, he is recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in an attempted robbery.

Pearsall is expected to make a full recovery. But apparently, things got pretty series amid the altercation. According to a recent report, the rookie wide receiver asked if he would die.

49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall Asked if He Would Live After Shooting

“Harrell said Pearsall told the officer he was a football player and asked her if he was going to die. She reassured him that wouldn’t happen and began to calm him down,” Yahoo writes.

“Ambulances soon arrived, as did additional officers who informed Harrell that the suspect had been detained down the street. Shortly thereafter, a KTVU news camera filmed Pearsall walking to an ambulance. Harrell can be seen accompanying him, continuing to maintain pressure on the wound.”

The 49ers rookie was shot in the chest after doing some shopping in downtown Oakland. The shooter recognized Pearsall and saw him wearing a Rolex watch, shooting him during a struggle to take the timepiece.

When describing the incident, Ricky’s mother, Eric Pearsall, said that although he was shot in the chest, the bullet did not hit any vital organs.

“He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs,” she wrote.

“He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends. Please love each other. My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby”