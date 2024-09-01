49ers-first-round-draft-pick-ricky-pearsall-shot-in-attempted-robbery

San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery on Saturday, August 31. The incident occurred in San Francisco’s Union Square just before 4 p.m. local time.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, Pearsall was approached by a teenager in Union Square. The suspect then tried to rob Pearsall of his watch at gunpoint. A tussle over the gun ensued and both Pearsall and the suspect were shot during the altercation.

Pearsall, as well as the suspect, were reported to be stable at SF General Hospital.

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is in serious but stable condition.



A statement from the team: pic.twitter.com/RceFbCcFBa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2024

Ricky Pearsall Shot in Attempted Robbery

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon,” the team posted on social media. “He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition. We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

According to Aaron Peskin, a supervisor who represents the Union Square district, police stated that the assailant tried to rob Pearsall of his Rolex watch. He also stated that “Ricky wasn’t having any of it.”

49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall walking to the ambulance after being shot today during an attempted robbery in San Francisco.



📹 @ZakSNews of @KTVU pic.twitter.com/BlwnENgBLK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2024

The local police also released a statement on the incident.

“Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from injuries. Officers rendered aid and medics transported both subjects to a local hospital for further medical evaluation,” the statement said. “The suspect is in custody and charges are pending at this time.”

