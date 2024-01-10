NFL Calls Travis Kelce ‘Travis Swift’ in Playoff Game Preview

The drama surrounding Taylor Swift and her NFL appearances supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce continues. Even the NFL got a part of the action. During a recent promo, an announcer referred to Kelce as Travis Swift.

The footage highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their match-up against Miami. According to the promo, the opposing team will “take on Travis Swift Kelce” at the upcoming playoff game.

Just to confirm that it hadn’t been a slip of the tongue, the NFL then showcased a video of Swift during one of the games. In the promo, Swift was laughing as she sat in one of the Kansas City Chief’s suites.

Not the NFL calling him Travis Swift Kelce ijbol pic.twitter.com/E7P8s0gPoR — Val • (@karmaszone) January 10, 2024

Fans Criticize NFL Over Travis Kelce

While the NFL may have been playful, not everyone took it as a joke. Several X (formerly Twitter) users took to social media to blast the League. They saw the comment as an insult against Kelce and everything he’s built.

One person wrote, “This is beyond disrespectful… I hate the NFL and the media… they are trying their hardest to discredit a man 11 yrs work for a 6 months romance… I HATE IT HERE… why can’t they just leave them alone….”

Meanwhile, another commented, “It is disrespectful to call him Travis Swift Kelce. He has a career and has earned his place before Taylor Swift was in the picture. How him respect.”

Another wrote, “Delete. How unprofessional of the NFL! We shouldn’t give them views or promote this.”

Swift and Kelce’s romance have been the talk of the town for weeks now. In particular, Swift’s appearances at NFL games continue to draw attention, even becoming a joke at the Golden Globes.

Kelce welcomes the support from Swift and has previously opened up about having her at his games.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Kelce said in a December episode of his New Heights “It just shows you how amazing that girl is, they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”

“There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing,” he said, noting the criticism from some. “But, for the most part, everybody was f–king screaming their tale off for her.”