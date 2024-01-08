Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Admits His Taylor Swift Joke Was ‘Weird’ and ‘Flat’ Following Intense Backlash

As they say, haters are going to hate. Golden Globes host Jo Koy is defending himself against a poorly received Taylor Swift joke. The comedian received intense backlash from Swifties online following a playful jab at the singer.

During the show, Koy made a comparison to the Golden Globes and the NFL. He said, “As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear.”

Swift herself appeared unfazed by the joke as the camera cut to her. After the joke, several people criticized the comedian on social media. For Koy, the joke didn’t land as strongly as he hoped.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Koy said, “I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Defends Himself

It wasn’t just Koy’s joke about Swift but his overall performance that has critics sharpening their pitchforks. The criticism has been enough for Koy to discuss the evening with Variety and share his thoughts.

Koy remains optimistic about the whole experience, but he admitted that all the criticism left him feeling a little bit defeated. He confessed that he only had 10 days to prepare for the gig. The comedian is unsure if he would host again if offered.

“I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember,” Koy said of the event. “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie…I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position it’s a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer’s thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did.”