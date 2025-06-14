New York City Father Accused Of Throwing 2-Year-Old Son Into Bronx River, Body Found Decomposed

A New York City father, Arius Williams, 20, has been accused of “callously” throwing his two-year-old son, Montrell Williams, into a Bronx river back on May 10, 2025. Montrell was reported missing at the time, and what is believed to be his decomposing body was found on Wednesday, June 11.

According to the New York Post, investigators allege that video footage shows Arius Williams throwing little Montrell over Bruckner Bridge into a river on Saturday, May 10, just before midnight. As per prosecutors, the two-year-old was seen alive as he was standing, only wearing a diaper at the time.

“The video surveillance shows clearly Montrell Williams was in the defendant’s arms,” ADA Astrid Borgstedt said in Bronx Criminal Court on Thursday, June 12. “He literally callously threw his 2-year-old child over the bridge that led to his death.”

On June 11, a decomposed body, believed to be Montrell’s, was recovered off the Ferry Point Park shore in Queens. The Post detailed that the body was wrapped in a blanket and was only wearing a diaper. The body only had a sock on one foot.

As a result, Arius Williams was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of manslaughter.

Montrell Vanishes

Previously, Williams had only been charged with custodial interference, as per Fox 5. On May 10, Williams took Montrell to a Mother’s Day gathering. As per The Post, sources reveal that Williams argued with his own mother and then stormed off with Montrell.

One day later, on May 11, Montrell’s mother called the authorities as the boy had not been returned to her. For weeks, Arius Williams allegedly disappeared, not revealing what had happened to Montrell.

“The defendant was elusive,” the prosecutor said, following Montrell’s disappearance. “He was not in touch with his family in person, and he refused to give up the whereabouts of the child.”

In court, prosecutors alleged Williams encountered the mother on Sunday, June 8. During the encounter, Williams allegedly told her, “Shut the f–k up! I threw that n—a into the river.” According to prosecutors, Williams threatened the mother with a knife and took her to St. Mary’s Park. Arius allegedly added, “Oh yeah, I’ll take you to Montrell.”

Arius Williams remains under custody without bail.