Man Allegedly Hides Dad’s Body in Fridge, Impersonates Him on Ring Camera When Police Arrive

A Texas man was arrested following the grisly discovery of his dad’s body in a fridge located in his garage. Authorities allege the son attempted the ultimate impersonation, channeling his late father while chatting with police via a Ring camera.

David Michael Gibson, 48, was arrested in connection with the incident, according to a report by KSAT citing authorities.

The discovery followed a request for a welfare check by the victim’s family, who had not heard from him in months, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s statement last week. The victim has not been identified.

“Somebody answered as it was him, but the deputy got the sense that it was not him,” Salazar explained during the press briefing the next day. Authorities have identified the man as the victim’s son, as reported by police to KSAT.

This led the deputy to investigate and review the footage alongside the victim’s family. It was then that they discovered Gibson was impersonating his father.

His family claimed “That voice in that Ring is not our father,” Salazar said.

Deputies Make a Grisly Discovery in the Man’s Fridge

With the family’s consent, they were able to gain access to the home. When family members entered the home, they discovered a refrigerator. The fridge was “suspicious in nature,” Salazar explained.

For one thing, it was chained shut.

CBS affiliate KENS reported that family members discovered a human head when they opened the fridge, prompting them to close it quickly. Deputies then instructed everyone to leave the area to secure the crime scene.

Upon inspecting the refrigerator, the deputy discovered human remains that were “badly decomposed.” Following this grim find, Gibson was taken into custody.

Salazar stated that it was still uncertain whether the victim had died from homicide. He refrained from disclosing how long the body had been in the refrigerator. However, family members claimed they had not seen the victim for several months.

Authorities have charged Gibson with tampering with a corpse. It remains unclear whether he has entered a plea or secured legal representation to speak on his behalf.

Gibson was reportedly cashing checks from his father’s Social Security and military pension. The family noted that one sign indicating the man had been living with the remains in the refrigerator for an extended period was the elderly man’s failure to refill his prescriptions for some time.

His bond is set at $250,000.