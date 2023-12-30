‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Cohosts Ryan Seacrest, Rita Ora Have Accidental Double Date

Ryan Seacrest has a new cohost for 2024’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — Rita Ora. And if any of them had any reservations about the decision, the fates put them to rest.

As the two explained to People, they had a “bizarre” run-in immediately after Ora signed her contract with the show. Just as soon as the ink was dry, Ora and her husband, actor Taika Waititi, headed out to eat in LA to celebrate. Seacrest and his girlfriend, model Aubrey Page, also decided to eat out that night, and with all the places to dine in the city, both couples chose the same location.

“As soon as [Ora] closed her deal to host the show, we independently — completely randomly — sat next to each other at the same restaurant,” said Seacrest.

The quartet knew the run-in was kismet, so they went with it and turned their outings into a double date. “We already did a four-top toast,” Seacrest laughed.

“It was a sign, for sure,” Ora added. “I was like, ‘Ryan, I’m here! I don’t know if you made a good choice… I’m not leaving you!'”

‘New Year’s Rockin Eve’ Kicks off on December 31st at 8/7 C

Now that rehearsals are in full swing, the two have formed quite a friendship. Rita Ora credits Ryan Seacrest’s warm personality for that.

“Honestly, it feels like we’ve been doing this for a long time together,” Seacrest told the publication.

“Ryan does have the skill of just making everyone feel so comfortable,” Ora added. “Like, you definitely make me feel like I can do this.”

The American Idol host and popstar will be hosting New Year’s Rockin Eve through the official countdown with the help of performers LL Cool J, Jelly Roll, Janelle Moná, Ludacris, Green Day, Ellie Goulding, and more.

The long-running holiday special kicks off on ABC tomorrow (Dec. 31) at 8/7 C. People can also listen to the audio on 150 iHeartRadio stations across the country. The broadcast will mark Seacrest’s 18th time as a cohost and Ora’s first.