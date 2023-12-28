‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024′ Reveals New York Performance Lineup

With the annual Dick Clark’s New Year Rockin’ Eve 2024 just days away, here is the iconic New York performance lineup.

According to Deadline, among those who are performing at the big New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event are L.L. Cool J, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla. Others who are performing in Los Angeles include Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Meanwhile, Post Malone will be performing during the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show in Las Vegas and Ivy Queen is performing in Puerto Rico. The members of NewJeans will take the stage in South Korea to ring in the new year.

Along with music performances, comedic show segments with Fluffy” Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat, and Sebastian Maniscalco are also part of the show.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024 will kick off at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 31. Ryan Seacrest will host the big event with co-host Rita Ora.

Ryan Secrest Gets Excited For New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest took to Instagram to show off his excitement for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve festivities.

“In ONE WEEK we’ll be sending off 2023 in Times Square,” Seacrest declared with a celebration emoji. “Tune-in to @RockinEve – Dec 31 at 8/7c on @abcnetwork! #RockinEve.”

In 2022, Seacrest spoke about how Clark made him see how important the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event is to the audience. “I think the idea for us is just to create a big party for people who don’t want to go anywhere, who want to just relax, be in their homes, be with their families, order pizza, order Buffalo wings, whatever it is.”

He then said that the event brings excitement, energy, and a new year to the audience. “That’s what Dick told me all along. He goes, ‘We’re talking to people who are at home, but we bring the excitement to them through the show.’”

Seacrest and Clark had hosted the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for years. They ran in their final new year together for 2012. Clark died months later, on April 18, 2012. He was 82 years old at the time of his death.

The DailyHerald further revealed that last year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event brought in 13.8 million total viewers, with 17.9 million watching for the midnight ball drop. It was also estimated that one million people were in Times Square last year.