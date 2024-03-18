New Video Surfaces of Kate Middleton, Internet Goes Crazy

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance in several months this past weekend. She and Prince William were shopping at a local farmer’s market. One onlooker who spotted them said that Kate looked relaxed and happy during her leisure time.

“I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere,” he said.

“Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural. I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn’t see a car.”

My thing is—if this is indeed “Kate Middleton” why would a woman who JUST GOT abdominal surgery that needed such a long recovery be carrying a large bag like this??? pic.twitter.com/lS1zeWUH8w — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) March 18, 2024

Social Media Reacts to Kate Middleton Sighting

After Kate resurfaced over the weekend there were mixed reactions. Some were ecstatic to see that she was out and about, in good spirits. But others are skeptical about whether or not the images are real.

“Only that clearly does NOT look like Kate Middleton at all. Which will only fuel the conspiracy theorists,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Sorry, I can’t go out tonight. I’m busy performing an FBI-level investigation into Kate Middleton’s whereabouts and what is actually going on with the royal family,” another said.

TMZ Has Proof Video of Kate Middleton Appearance

When Kate Middleton took a step back from performing her royal duties, conspiracy theorists concocted several scenarios about her whereabouts. And now that the Princess has been captured on video, some still cannot be convinced. But TMZ says the video is real and they have the metadata to prove it.

“For all the skeptics who might not believe this was taken as it’s been relayed to us — we’ve delved into the metadata … and there’s no doubt, this was filmed on Saturday right near the Prince and Princess of Wales’ home in Windsor. So yes, it’s a legitimate video,” TMZ wrote.

“The Palace says she underwent abdominal surgery in January — and was scheduled to be sidelined until at least Easter. Despite this timeline … that hasn’t stopped people from floating jokes/conspiracy theories.”