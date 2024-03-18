New Photos Surface of Kate Middleton, Prince William on Farm Shop Visit

Over the last several months, there has been tons of speculation about the state of Kate Middleton. She has not been in the public eye of late. She took a break from her royal duties after undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure.

On Monday, TMZ released a video of Middleton and Prince William out and shopping at a farmer’s market over the weekend. It is her first public appearance in months.

“Kate Middleton sighting that got reported on this week is real after all — ’cause a new video of her during this outing has surfaced … and TMZ’s got a first look,” TMZ wrote.

“TMZ has obtained a clip that was taken of Kate Saturday while she and Prince William were visiting a business about a mile from their home in Windsor — known as the Windsor Farm Shop — where The Sun reported eyewitnesses saw them out and about this past weekend.”

Eyewitness Said Kate Middleton Looked ‘Happy and Relaxed’

That concern for Kate’s well-being grew. Earlier this month she posted a photo with her and her three children which appeared to be altered with photo editing software. But one on-looker, Nelson Silva, who was at the farmer’s market with Kate and William said that she looked “happy and relaxed.”

“Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural,” Silva said.

“I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn’t see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were.”

Prince Harry In Hot Water

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has found himself in hot water over an alleged photo. Carrie Royale, an ex-stripper and dominatrix, has threatened to release explicit photos of Prince Harry on her OnlyFans website.

“I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff. These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff,” Royale told the US Sun.

“I never released these pictures before out of respect. Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot.”