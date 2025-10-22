New Details Surface In The Tragic Death Of KISS Rocker Ace Frehley

The rock world is mourning over the death of KISS founder and rock star Ace Frehley. The musician passed away at the age of 74.

Now, according to TMZ, new details have emerged after his death. Authorities are investigating the KISS icon’s passing. While they’ve passed on an autopsy, they have ordered a toxicology report and “external body examination.”

Frehley passed away after falling in a studio, causing a traumatic brain bleed. A Morris County Medical Examiner representative confirmed a toxicology report has been ordered. It will be several weeks before that is complete.

Only then will they finalize the musician’s cause of death. The KISS guitarist passed away on October 16.

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Passes Away

At the time, his family said, “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.”

They continued, “We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

The death of the KISS icon comes a month after he was hospitalized for a fall. At the time, his representatives promised he would be alright.

They wrote, “Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital.”

They continued, “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time. As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th.”

They promised that the musician would return to finish his tour and the upcoming album. But sadly that was not the case.

They wrote, “Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, ‘Origins Vol. 4. [rocket and lightening emojis].”