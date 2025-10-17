gene-simmons-and-paul-stanley-react-to-death-of-kiss-alum-ace-frehley

Rock legends Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are mourning the loss of KISS co-founder Ace Frehley, who passed away Thursday at 74.

“We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley,” Simmons, 76, and Stanley, 73, said in a joint statement to Variety on Thursday. “He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.”

Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, and Gene Simmons of KISS at the 29th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2014. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy,” they added. They also sent condolences to Frehley’s estranged wife Jeanette Trerotola, his daughter Monique Frehley, and “all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

Paul Stanley and Peter Criss Mourn Ace Frehley on Social Media

Later that Thursday, Stanley honored the late guitarist with a candid throwback picture of them together.

“I remember 1974 being in my room at the Hyatt on Sunset in LA, and I heard someone playing deep and fiery guitar in the room next door. I thought, ‘Boy, I wish THAT guy was in the band!’ I looked over the balcony… He was. It was Ace. This is my favorite photo of us…” Stanely wrote.

I remember 1974 being in my room at the Hyatt on Sunset in LA and I heard someone playing deep and fiery guitar in the room next door. I thought “Boy, I wish THAT guy was in the band!” I looked over the balcony… He was. It was Ace. This is my favorite photo of us… pic.twitter.com/3ojMXqVkQr — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 17, 2025

KISS’s founding drummer, Peter Criss, also took to X, writing, “I’m shocked!!! My friend… I love you!”

Frehley’s family announced on Thursday that the rocker died earlier that day in Morristown, N.J., following a recent fall at his home.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” his family wrote, per PEOPLE. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers, and intentions as he left this earth.”

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever,” his family concluded.

On September 25, Frehley announced on Instagram that he had fallen and would need to cancel his performance scheduled for the following day in Lancaster, Calif.

The statement called the fall “minor” and confirmed the star is “fine” but unable to attend the show due to doctor’s orders.