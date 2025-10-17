kiss-legend-ace-frehley-dead-at-74

Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley, the original lead guitarist of legendary rock band KISS, has passed away after being hospitalized with a brain injury. He was 74 years old.

According to TMZ, the rocker’s family made the devastating decision to turn off his ventilator on Oct. 16. He suffered a brain bleed after falling at his studio in late September.

Alongside Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss, Ace Frehley was a founding member of KISS. He was the group’s lead guitarist from 1973 to 1982. He decided to leave the band due to substance abuse, as well as creative differences. His bandmates continued without him and played together until their break-up in 1988.

Following his departure from KISS, Frehley pushed forward with his solo music career. He assembled a band known as Frehley’s Comet. The group consisted of Frehley, John Regan, Anton Fig, Tod Howarth, and Jamie Oldaker. They broke up in 1988.

The musician later reunited with his bandmates for KISS’ 1996 reunion tour. He remained with the group until 2002. He had his solo career up until his fall.

Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss were inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Frehley is the first original KISS bandmate to pass away.

The KISS Bandmates Break Their Silence After Ace Frehley Passed Away

In a statement to Variety, KISS bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons spoke out about Ace Frehley’s death.

“We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley,” the bandmates shared. “He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.”

Stanley and Simmons stated that Frehley is and always will be a part of Kiss’s legacy. “Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique, and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

Meanwhile, Peter Criss took to his X account to pay tribute to Frehley. “I’m shocked!!!” he wrote. “My friend… I love you!”

He also shared a throwback snapshot of Frehley dressed in his iconic KISS costume.

Among those who also paid tribute to Frehley were fellow rock legends Mike McCready of Pearl Jam and Tool’s frontman Maynard James Keenan.

Frehley was set to be honored by The Kennedy Center on Dec. 7, with the ceremony slated to air on CBS on Dec. 23. The Kennedy Center released a statement following the news about the rocker’s death.

“We will be paying tribute to this ‘rock soldier,’ his work, and his legacy at our ceremony in December,” The Kennedy Center stated.