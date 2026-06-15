Kate Hudson’s Controversial 2025 Movie Added to Netflix

Kate Hudson’s 2025 musical drama Song Sung Blue has arrived on Netflix, giving the widely discussed film a new audience months after its theatrical release and awards-season run.

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Netflix included Song Sung Blue among the movies added to its U.S. streaming lineup in June 2026. The film became available on the service on June 13 after completing its theatrical and premium streaming windows.

Directed by Craig Brewer, Song Sung Blue stars Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman as Claire and Mike Sardina, the real-life married couple who gained regional fame through their Neil Diamond tribute act, Lightning & Thunder. The movie adapts the story previously told in the 2008 documentary of the same name and follows the couple’s pursuit of musical success while navigating personal hardships.

The film generated strong attention during awards season, particularly for Hudson’s performance. Reports cited by entertainment outlets noted that she received major recognition for her portrayal of Claire Sardina and emerged as one of the movie’s most praised elements. Critics frequently highlighted the chemistry between Hudson and Jackman as a key reason for the film’s success with audiences.

Mike Sardina’s Son Slammed ‘Song Sung Blue’ For Inaccurate Portrayals

Despite the positive reviews and awards buzz, Song Sung Blue also attracted controversy. Earlier this year, Michael Sardina Jr., the son of the late Mike Sardina, publicly criticized the movie and accused filmmakers of misrepresenting aspects of his father’s life.

He claimed the film excluded him from the story and described the project as inaccurate. He also directed criticism at Hudson and Jackman, calling them “monsters” in comments reported by multiple media outlets.

The disagreement sparked discussion among movie fans and entertainment observers, with reactions ranging from support for the filmmakers’ creative choices to sympathy for family members who felt left out of the story. Online discussions reflected those differing views while acknowledging that the film was a dramatized adaptation rather than a documentary.

Now that Song Sung Blue has landed on Netflix, a broader audience will have an opportunity to judge the film for themselves and revisit one of the more debated music biopics of the past year.